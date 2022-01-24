Anil Deshmukh Tells Chandiwal Commission He Doesn't Know Who Sachin Vaze Is

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was cross-examined by dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze's lawyer in relation to the corruption allegations leveled by former CP Param Bir Singh on Monday, before the Chandiwal Commission. 'I do not know Vaze', claimed Deshmukh while answering one of the questions during the cross-examination.

Anil Deshmukh cross-examined by Vaze's lawyer

An application was filed by Sachin Vaze's lawyer requesting to call upon Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe to be called as a witness. Bharambe on the directions of the Maharashtra government had given a report on Vaze and other officers mentioned in Singh's letter. The report is part of the commission’s record.

Vaze in the application had stated that Bharambe's report is "in totality prejudicial to his interest" and had even highlighted certain portions of the report to put forward his case. However, the application has been rejected by the Commission.

Vaze's lawyer: Did Milind Bharamba ever (before March 30, 2021) complain about Vaze, not following protocol, not reporting to his superiors? Deshmukh: I have not received any complaint before March 30, 2021. Vaze's lawyer: Do you remember, you tweeted and uploaded your own video on social media. In which the work done by Mumbai Police was appreciated. It mentioned Dilip Chhabria case, fake call centre case, TRP case, fake followers case etc. The Chandiwal Commission dismissed the issue. Vaze's lawyer: Do you remember, in March 2020, the black marketing of masks was exposed by the Mumbai Police? Deshmukh's lawyer objected to this question. He further added that Sachin Vaze was not a member of the police force at the time of the incident. Vaze's lawyer: Did you instruct Vaze for help and technical assistance in the Naik suicide case, action in the mask black market case? Anil Deshmukh: I don't know Sachin Vaze.

After the cross-examination by Vaze's lawyer, Deshmukh vowed to expose Param Bir Singh. "I will expose the truth of Param-Satya," he said.

Extortion charge and probe commission

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.