Anil Deshmukh & Maha Govt To Move SC Challenging HC's CBI Probe Order Post-resignation

In yet another twist in the Anil Deshmukh-Param Bir Singh tussle, the Maharashtra Home Minister is allegedly set to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Bombay HC's order of a CBI probe into the 'extortion' allegations against him on Monday. Deshmukh, who has already resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister, is allegedly moving to Delhi to seek legal recourse. Sources further state that the Maharashtra govt too is joining Deshmukh to challenge the HC order with veteran Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing Deshmukh. While Deshmukh has informed NCP Supremo of his resignation, it is yet to be accepted by CM Thackeray.

HC orders CBI probe; Deshmukh resigns

Earlier in the day, Bombay HC ordered a 15-day preliminary CBI inquiry into the 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on the petition filed by lawyer Jayshri Patil. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action. Later, Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation claiming "I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra". Deshmukh had previously refuted all claims and welcomed a probe into Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' allegations against him. READ | 'Whole MVA has lost moral authority, not only Anil Deshmukh': BJP's Atul Bhatkalkar

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself, demanding Singh's suspension.

Later, the NCP Supremo echoed Deshmukh's stance, holding Param Bir Singh responsible for Vaze's action rather than the government, while Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues. BJP, on the other hand, has vowed to continue to protest till Home Minister resigns and a court-monitored probe or Central probe is initiated into Singh's 'extortion' allegations. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.