Anil Deshmukh's 2 Aides & Sachin Vaze Sent To CBI Custody Till Apr 11 In Corruption Case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday sent former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde and dismissed assistant police officer Sachin Vaze to CBI custody till April 11 in a corruption case.

Anil Deshmukh, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde were arrested by Enforcement Directorate, while Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA. The CBI could not take custody of the NCP leader as he is admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The central agency has demanded a report from hospital administration and jail authority in the court, to tell under which circumstance was he admitted.

In its remand application, the CBI sought custody of the accused for questioning to "unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy" and said that the accused might have to be taken to the agency's headquarters in New Delhi where they may be subjected to scientific interrogation.

Deshmukh 'intentionally and deliberately' got himself admitted to hospital: CBI

The CBI alleged that Anil Deshmukh "intentionally and deliberately" got himself admitted with the "sole purpose to avoid CBI custody and to frustrate the investigation".

In its application seeking custody of Vaze, Palande and Shinde, the agency said that statements of Deshmukh and other accused were recorded in prison but there are contradictions that need to be verified and thus custodial interrogation of the four was necessary to unearth the truth.

"The arrested accused are required to be confronted with each other as well as with some other witnesses in order to unearth the truth and to root out contradictions on vital facts. The investigation is at a crucial stage," the CBI said in its application.

In April 2021, CBI had lodged an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of his official position after ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the then home minister had given targets to police officials like Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from restaurants and bars in the city.

The CBI had, in April 2021, lodged an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of official position after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the then home minister had given a target to police officers like Waze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the corruption charges but stepped down from the cabinet after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out an inquiry against him.