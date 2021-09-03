Anil Deshmukh's Lawyer Bribed CBI Sleuth With IPhone 12, Regular Gifts; Got Case Docs: FIR

In a shocking revelation, Anil Deshmukh's advocate Anand Daga allegedly bribed CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari with an iPhone 12 Pro and other expensive gifts to access investigation details of the former Maharashtra minister's extortion case, an FIR copy of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. Both Daga and Tiwari have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence the investigation.

The FIR against Tiwari said, "Anand Daga is the advocate of Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, an accused in the CBI case. Abhishek Tiwari had visited Pune in connection with the investigation of the instant case. It has been learnt that Advocate Anand Daga met Abhishek Tiwari and handed over an iPhone 12 Pro as illegal gratification to him in lieu of passing details regarding the said enquiry and the investigation, thereby causing improper performance of public duty."

The details of the FIR copy shared by ANI also mentions that Tiwari had been receiving illegal gratification from Anil Deshmukh's advocate at "regular intervals."

CBI sleuth shared confidential case docs with Deshmukh's lawyer

According to the FIR, a team of officers, led by Enquiry Offer (EO) RS Gunjiyal, along will suspect Tiwari, departed for Mumbai on April 6 to probe the matter against Deshmukh. The team examined several witnesses on April 14 and the detailed report was submitted later.

Abhishek Tiwari had assisted the Enquiry Officer in preparing the report and was in possession of case-sensitive documents. "Pursuant to the comments and opinions of senior officers including legal officers and after the approval of the competent authority, an FIR was registered against Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, and unknown others. The investigation of the said case is under progress," mentioned the FIR.

The FIR confirmed that copies of the confidential documents were disclosed to unauthorised persons. It also mentioned that Tiwari came in contact with Daga and has been in regular touch with him.

Tiwari had allegedly shared copies of case-related documents like memorandum of proceedings, statements, seizure memos, etc with Daga through WhatsApp.

On Thursday, a Delhi court had sent both the lawyer and the sub-inspector to two days of CBI custody. The central agency had also questioned Deshmukh's son-in-law over the leak of the inquiry report.

(With ANI inputs)