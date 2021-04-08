Anil Deshmukh's Plea In Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Pleas Rejected, CBI Probe To Continue

Quick links:
Image Credits:PTI/ANI
Dictating the order on the pleas, Justice Kaul observed, "Nature of allegations and personas involved needs an inquiry by an independent agency. It is a matter of public confidence. We are not inclined to entertain this. Dismissed."
Sibal said, "Please see the allegations levelled by Jaishri Patil. Jaishri Patil has pasted the entire statement by Param Bir and has filed a writ. Is this the manner on whose basis CBI inquiry can be ordered? It will be a sad day in this country if you uphold an order like this. Such an order cannot be passed behind my back".
Justice Gupta stated, "High officials of the State are involved in the matter. Whether it is A, B, C, or D, that is the matter of investigation". To this, Sibal argued, "I would be happy if you lay down in law that a mere allegation against a high official leads to this. I hope it never comes to that". However, the bench noted, "All the facts you are citing are on a different footing". Sibal though mentioned, "I am on the principle. It has to be based on a legal principle. If you say that on the facts you are ordering a CBI inquiry, I have to ask where is the principle?"
Continuing his argument, Sibal claimed that the reputation of Anil Deshmukh has been lost because he wasn't allowed to be heard. He said, "Is there a finding of the HC in my case that requires an investigation? There is no finding". After reading the version, the senior advocate added, "My version was supposed to prove whether there was any prosecutorial basis. I am not saying that there should be no preliminary inquiry. But, at least hear me. See what I have to say. I can place facts before the Court. Don’t get any outside agency"
While waiting for Sival to log back whose system failed him, Salve smiled, "Dr Singhvi has the best experts helping him out. He needs to share the secret. Then, Justice Kaul chipped in, "Are you talking about only his IT ability or something else? Here, Singhvi added, "I have had the misfortune of missing matters! Now, I have a person in the chamber to help me out. Justice Kaul said, "I thought senior counsels are well organized not to miss matters". Appearing after a long time, Sibal tendered an apology. After this, Justice Kaul opined, "It is fine. It gives is a lighter moment to discuss something qua senior counsels".
When Sibal asked the bench whether Param Bir Singh's counsel Mukul Rohatgi had been added as a party or not, the apex court replied that he was a party even in the HC proceedings. At this juncture, the senior Congress leader asserted that even Rohatgi was not heard by the HC. When Justice Kaul pointed out that a CBI preliminary enquiry was ordered on the facts of the case, Sibal questioned, "I was made a party for what reason? To put my version on record?"
Jaishri Patil's counsel Harish Salve remarked that the accused has no right to be heard.
Kapil Sibal further opined, "But, if he hears it from Patil who hears it from Waze, then there is no evidentiary value. It’s only an inquiry on the basis of something akin to a press conference. It’s hearsay. It is not prima facie reliable and is not admissible".
Justice Kaul stated, "Facts are very important. It’s not about a political rival. Here is a very senior officer making allegations about a very senior Minister".
Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal alleged that whatever happened was a mockery of justice. In a strong observation, the bench asked why a suspect should be heard without inquiry. But Sibal said that there was no proof to substantiate Param Bir Singh's allegations. He asked, "The question is whether can a CBI inquiry be ordered on the basis of an oral statement that has no personal knowledge. Only in oral statement, how can CBI inquiry can be initiated?" Moreover, he stressed that his client should have been heard before conducting any inquiry by CBI.
Justice Gupta stressed that Deshmukh did not resign when the Commission of Inquiry was constituted by the state government which shows that he was clinging to the office. He also emphasised, "You don’t say that the allegations are false because you yourself have the Commissioner." However, Singhvi contended that this is a larger issue for the state and reiterated that the Centre was not allowed to file a counter.
Justice Kaul told Singhvi, "This is not your enemy who has made these allegations. This is almost your right-hand man."
Singhvi informed the court that the Maharashtra government withdrew general consent long ago. He remarked, "As far as CBI is concerned, Section 6 of DSPE says CBI cannot go into one state without their consent. The only exception is when HC or SC orders them to do so."
Justice Kaul stated, "The allegations are very serious. The two persons involved are the Home Minister and the Commissioner. They are closely working together till they fall apart, both were holding a particular position. Then should the CBI not investigate?" He added that this problem has come to the fore because of the Prakash Singh judgment being ignored by anybody. Retorting to this, Singhvi pointed out that Deshmukh is not holding the Home portfolio anymore. However, Justice Gupta highlighted that the NCP leader was the Home Minister on the day of the order.
The Maharashtra government's counsel argued that the Bombay HC heard the arguments of the Advocate General on maintainability without giving the chance to the state government to file a counter. Reading out a portion of the judgment, he said that the counters are relevant as the state has much to say.
The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and Hemant Gupta has assembled. The matter pertaining to Anil Deshmukh's plea will be taken up shortly
The Supreme Court Bench which will hear the petitions filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Maharashtra government will assemble shorty
Meanwhile, the Special Court under NIA on Wednesday allowed CBI to question suspended API Sachi Vaze in connection with the charges levelled against Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The former Maharashtra Home Minister has challenged the Bombay High Court's order directing a CBI preliminary probe into the extortion allegations levelled against him. Anil Deshmukh has criticised the High Court's judgement and has also raised questions over the central agency's credentials. Deshmukh has also questioned Param Bir Singh's conduct stating that his credentials cannot be taken at face value. In addition, he had opined that a High Court-monitored probe could be ordered. He further stated that the court did not follow the procedure, thereby showing utter lack of confidence in the state machinery.
"It is not understood why the state agencies were not given the necessary time frame for conducting the preliminary inquiry. The Court could well have directed that such an inquiry if not completed within 15 days, should be completed within six weeks thereafter as an outer limit. Moreover, even such inquiry could have been monitored by the Hon'ble High Court. The Court chose not to follow that procedure, thereby showing utter lack of confidence in the state machinery as if every investigating officer lacked the confidence of the court in conducting a fair and impartial inquiry," Deshmukh's plea reads.
A division bench of Supreme Court comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hemant Gupta will take up plea filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Maharashtra government against the HC order directing a CBI probe against Deshmukh.