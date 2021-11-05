Anil Deshmukh's Son Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case As Ex-HM Remains In Custody

While ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remains in ED custody, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned his son - Hrishikesh Deshmukh for questioning in connection with money laundering case on Friday. Deshmukh has been sent to ED's custody till November 6 after being produced at a holiday court on Tuesday. Anil Deshmukh was arrested by ED on Monday in connection to a money laundering case after 12 hours of investigation on Monday.

ED summons Anil Deshmukh's son

Maharashtra: ED summons former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh tomorrow for questioning in connection with a money laundering case. — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

Anil Deshmukh arrested

While arguing in the court, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Vikram Chaudhary highlighted that the ED had submitted both in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court that his client was not named as an accused in the money laundering case. "Bombay High Court had asked CBI to investigate. No one asked you (ED) to investigate," said Chaudhary. On the other hand, ASG Anil Singh, representing ED, said that the agency had strong evidence against Deshmukh seeking 14-day custody. Only 4 days of custody has been granted. The court allowed the presence of a lawyer while interrogation and home food and medicines for the 72-year-old.

In course of the investigation, ED claimed that there are 13 companies controlled by Deshmukh's family and another 14 controlled by his associates which have been utilized for the purpose of infusion of 'ill-gotten' money of Anil Deshmukh. The agency also noted that the ex-Maharashtra HM was also 'directly involved' in the offence of money launderin - referring to Param Bir Singh's accusation of collecting Rs 100 crores. Deshmukh has been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after he was uncooperative and evasive in his replies to the agency.

ED has already attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore allegedly belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the PMLA. Sanjiv Palande - Deshmukh's personal secretary, along with Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the money laundering of Rs 4 crore. Anil Deshmukh had evaded five summons by the ED in the PMLA case and was 'missing' from Maharashtra before he resurfaced on Tuesday.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Sachin Vaze had been given a target of 'accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the then-Home minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations. Param Bir Singh himself has reportedly fled the country amid multiple extortion cases slapped against him.