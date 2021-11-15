On Monday, a special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to judicial custody for 14 days. After skipping its summons on 5 occasions, he finally appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its Mumbai office on November 1 and was taken into custody after being grilled for nearly 12 hours. While he was initially sent to ED custody till November 6, the court allowed the presence of a lawyer during his interrogation besides permitting him home-cooked food and medicines.

Though it sent him to judicial custody for 14 days thereafter, the Bombay High Court set aside this order and remanded the NCP leader to ED custody till November 12. The special PMLA court extended his remand till Monday after the central agency stated that it wanted to confront him with dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze. During the hearing, Deshmukh's lawyer urged the court to allow home-cooked food, medicines and a bed for his client citing his medical condition. Moreover, he reportedly filed an application to retract his statement but the ED objected to it.

(File photo) pic.twitter.com/fj5nQD13On — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Anil Deshmukh under ED scanner

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

The ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On July 16, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde who were remanded to custody. Moreover, the central agency provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On October 29, the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the ED.