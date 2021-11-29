Anil Deshmukh's Custody Extended For 14 Days In Money Laundering Case, To Stay In Jail

In a breaking development, the judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was extended for another 14 days in connection with the 100 crores extortion racket case on Monday. Republic Media Network has learned that the NCP leader would continue to stay at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail during this period. So far, no application for bail has been announced by Deshmukh's counsel.

The extension of his custody comes after a special PMLA court in Mumbai had remanded the former Minister to judicial custody for 14 days on November 15. After skipping its summons on five occasions, Deshmukh had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Mumbai office on November 1 shortly after which he was taken into custody after a marathon grilling. While he was initially sent to ED custody till November 6, the court allowed the presence of a lawyer during his interrogation besides permitting him home-cooked food and medicines.

Though it sent him to judicial custody for 14 days thereafter, the Bombay High Court set aside this order and remanded the NCP leader to ED custody till November 12. The special PMLA court had extended his remand after the central agency stated that it wanted to confront him with dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze.

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

Trouble mounted for Anil Deshmukh after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against him in February in an 8-page letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Singh claimed that the NCP leader had asked Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into the allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse-Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. The FIR also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. On May 11, the ED filed an ECIR against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for obtaining illegal gratification.