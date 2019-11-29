The Debate
Anil Kumble Captures Tigeress Maya's 'ferocious Chase' In Taboda

General News

The oldest Tiger in Taboada National Park, tigress Maya was recently captured by former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble while she was protecting her territory.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tigeress Maya

The oldest Tiger in Taboada National Park, in Chandrapur district, tigeress Maya was recently captured by former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble while she was protecting her territory from another tiger. Kumble took the shots while he was visiting Taboda in May 2019 and encountered Maya during a 'ferocious chase' and posted a series of photographs on November 27 The former Indian cricket captain and coach called it a 'once in a lifetime' experience of seeing Taboda's most popular female Tiger. 

Stunning pictures amaze Netizens

In just a day, the stunning pictures have attracted hundreds of people on the internet who are amazed by the ferocity of Maya. The four shots which were posted by Kumble clearly depicted each stage of chase developing into a fight, while replying to his own tweet, Kumble posted yet another photo of both the tigers standing while facing each other. One of the Twitter users called it 'Nature at its best' and others also applauded Kumble's 'amazing photography skills' for capturing such fast movements of the tigers with such stability.  

Published:
