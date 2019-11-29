Anil Kumble Captures Tigeress Maya's 'ferocious Chase' In Taboda

The oldest Tiger in Taboada National Park, in Chandrapur district, tigeress Maya was recently captured by former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble while she was protecting her territory from another tiger. Kumble took the shots while he was visiting Taboda in May 2019 and encountered Maya during a 'ferocious chase' and posted a series of photographs on November 27 The former Indian cricket captain and coach called it a 'once in a lifetime' experience of seeing Taboda's most popular female Tiger.

I had a once in a lifetime sighting of Maya the tigress in #Tadoba, who was protecting her territory from another tigress. The sequence of pictures shared depicts the ferocious chase that culminated in a fight and a civilised way of asking the intruder to leave her territory. pic.twitter.com/S7PXytLutg — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 27, 2019

Stunning pictures amaze Netizens

In just a day, the stunning pictures have attracted hundreds of people on the internet who are amazed by the ferocity of Maya. The four shots which were posted by Kumble clearly depicted each stage of chase developing into a fight, while replying to his own tweet, Kumble posted yet another photo of both the tigers standing while facing each other. One of the Twitter users called it 'Nature at its best' and others also applauded Kumble's 'amazing photography skills' for capturing such fast movements of the tigers with such stability.

How do you manage your time and also you does not seem to age!!! Pride of Karnataka... — Vijay Kumar G G (@VijayKumarGG1) November 27, 2019

I saw her 2 days back in a roaring roadshow with another male tiger.

Here is a little short clip of it.https://t.co/7EyPkaupFr — Kaustav Banerjee (@KaustavBanerjee) November 27, 2019

When I heard about living of tigers , I was really surprised . Territory is everything for a Tiger 👍 — Mohan Rao🇮🇳 (@MrRao_RB) November 27, 2019

Superb Shots Jumbo 😍👌 — Himanshu shinde (@HimanJadduboy_) November 27, 2019

Sir , your photography just amazed me, and reminded me of great animal lover , Austin Steven from south Africa... sheer class 👍👏👏👏👏👏 — ashutosh tamta🌳🌱 (@tamtaashutosh) November 27, 2019

I have grown up in Chandrapur District (where Tadoba is located) and been to Tadoba so many times, but never once had the fortune of sighting a tiger. Really is a once in a lifetime capture @anilkumble1074 Sir — Swapnil (@swapnilW11) November 27, 2019

