Anil Vij Dubs Rahul, Priyanka As 'live Petrol Bombs' Who 'ignite Fire Wherever They Go'

BJP leader and Haryana Cabinet Minister, Anil Vij on Tuesday called the Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, “live petrol bombs”. He alleged that the brother-sister duo can ignite fire wherever they go. This comes after both the leaders were blocked by the Uttar Pradesh Police outside the limits of Meerut when they were on their way to meet the families of the victims of the anti-CAA protests.

Anil Vij on Rahul and Priyanka

Beware of @priyankagandhi and @RahulGandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 24, 2019

UP Police blocks Rahul, Priyanka

Uttar Pradesh Police barred Congress senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering Meerut on Tuesday afternoon. The Gandhi siblings were denied permission as they were making their way into Meerut to meet with the families of victims of the violent protests in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). Sharing the incident, the Congress party said that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi offered to travel in a group of three people, owing to the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc imposed in the region.

In a video shared by the Congress party, the Uttar Pradesh police official was heard asking the Congress leaders to move back. The Uttar Pradesh Police failed to show any orders to restrict the entry of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The incident comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has launched a crackdown against protesters and is trying to contain demonstrations that erupted across the state against the CAA.

We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they told us to go back: Shri @RahulGandhi #हत्यारी_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/y9rjQikFDz — Congress (@INCIndia) December 24, 2019

Rahul Gandhi on being denied permission to visit Meerut

Rahul Gandhi said, "We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they told us to go back." A day back, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a surprise visit, met the kin of those killed in the anti-CAA protests in Bijnor and interacted with the villagers. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

