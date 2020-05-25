Last Updated:

WATCH: Buffalo Exacts Revenge On Miscreants While Riding Cart

Video is praised by the netizens, not for the brazen show of animal cruelty, but for the way one of the buffaloes sought revenge from miscreants who rode it

Written By
Pritesh Kamath
Buffalo revenge

In an unusual incident of animal cruelty, a video has gone viral showing a group of miscreants riding buffalo carts and compelling two buffaloes to run beyond their normal capacity. However, the video is being praised by the netizens, not for the brazen show of animal cruelty, but for the way one of the buffaloes sought revenge from the miscreants who inflicted cruelty on it. The video has already garnered over 34.4k likes and 9k retweets.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his twitter handle and netizens can't stop reacting to it. Watch the video here:

Twitter reactions

In another tweet, the IFS officer hilariously said, the Buffalo is getting global support and that a Bollywood movie is on its way with the title 'Badla Bhains ka'.

Reacting to the tweet, another IFS officer Himanshu Kaushik said, Buffalo didn't choose the thug life, Thug life chose him.

The netizens had a loud cheer watching the conclusion of the incident with the reactions pouring in amass and people commenting 'instant karma' and 'Thug life Buffalo-style' among others.

First Published:
