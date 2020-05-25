WATCH: Buffalo Exacts Revenge On Miscreants While Riding Cart

In an unusual incident of animal cruelty, a video has gone viral showing a group of miscreants riding buffalo carts and compelling two buffaloes to run beyond their normal capacity. However, the video is being praised by the netizens, not for the brazen show of animal cruelty, but for the way one of the buffaloes sought revenge from the miscreants who inflicted cruelty on it. The video has already garnered over 34.4k likes and 9k retweets.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his twitter handle and netizens can't stop reacting to it. Watch the video here:

Twitter reactions

In another tweet, the IFS officer hilariously said, the Buffalo is getting global support and that a Bollywood movie is on its way with the title 'Badla Bhains ka'.

Reacting to the tweet, another IFS officer Himanshu Kaushik said, Buffalo didn't choose the thug life, Thug life chose him.

Buffalo is getting global support. Seems some Bollywood movie is also coming “badla bhains ka”. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 24, 2020

Buffalo didn't choose the thug life, Thug life chose him. — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) May 24, 2020

The netizens had a loud cheer watching the conclusion of the incident with the reactions pouring in amass and people commenting 'instant karma' and 'Thug life Buffalo-style' among others.

4 tango walay janwar nay 2 tango walay bht saray janwar ko Sahi sabaq sikhaya

Well done buffalo — Farrukh Rz (@FarrukhRz) May 24, 2020

Very good. Would not dare to do it again. — Uma (@mau_sam) May 24, 2020

What a satisfying end. — Manali Reddy 🧢 (@kmanalireddy) May 24, 2020

