Animal Husbandry Min Giriraj Singh Nods Along As BJP MLA Says Cowdung Can Cure Coronavirus

Even as the deadly Coronavirus has plunged the world into a global health crisis, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday claimed the 'cow dung and cow urine' can be used to cure the infection. The Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries concurred with Assam BJP legislator's absurd claim over the virus.

A BJP's Assam legislator Suman Haripriya, in a bizarre claim, stated that 'Gaumutra' could cure Coronavirus, 'in the same way it can cure Cancer'. "We all know that cow dung is very helpful," Haripriya said. "Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area. I believe something similar could be done with 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'gobar' (cow dung) to cure Coronavirus," the BJP leader added.

During the address, she said that researchers in Gujarat have already cured cancer patients by making them live with cattle, as part of the treatment. The BJP leader further defended it in front of the media when questioned by journalists in the lobby of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Making another preposterous claim, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had claimed that Coronavirus can be avoided if a person overcomes 'mental stress.' Addressing a crowd at the inauguration of the 'Yoga Mohatsav' in Rishikesh, the BJP leader said, "If a person overcomes mental illness, then he/she will not suffer from blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver dysfunction, or even Coronavirus. He will be able to keep himself fit and healthy."

Coronavirus Outbreak

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 87,000 people globally and caused nearly 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

India has stayed relatively untouched by the virus that has broken out in over 70 countries across the globe, causing 3,000 deaths. On Monday, two new cases of the virus were reported in India--one in New Delhi and the other in Telangana, taking the total count to five. Harsh Vardhan-led Ministry of Health has issued a helpline number for queries on the novel Coronavirus. According to the ministry, a 24*7 Call Centre will be active for responding to queries. The novel coronavirus helpline number is: +91-11-23978046

