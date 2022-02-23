Anish Khan Case: Mamata Banerjee Asserts Won't Allow Anyone To Create Stir In West Bengal

Days after protests erupted over the death of ex-student from Aliah University, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday stated that she will not allow anyone to create a stir in the state. She further stated that those who are indulging in creating obstructions are committing an offence. "I have told the police to take appropriate action. You cannot insult State Police in the name of CBI," she added, as per ANI. Notably, the student, named Anis Khan, was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday, February 18.

Earlier on Monday, February 21, the Bengal CM also announced to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. "I have asked to form an SIT that will be presided by the Director-General of Police. I have asked for the report within 15 days. A thorough enquiry will be done and culprits will be punished," Banerjee added. According to Khan's parents, four police personnel who had come to look for their son allegedly threw him from the roof of the building. However, the police have outrightly refuted the accusations.

I'll not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state.Those who're causing obstructions are committing an offense. I've told the police to take appropriate action. You can't insult State Police in the name of CBI:West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Anis Khan case



Anis Khan was reportedly linked to the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF), which was part of the coalition that fought against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last Assembly elections. Prior to this, he backed SFI -- the CPI(M)'s student wing. Earlier, students at Aliah University had organised a protest over the university's alleged poor functioning, and Khan was also one of the participants.

CPI-M leader demands Bengal CM's resignation over the incident

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a CPI-M leader and Rajya Sabha MP, took a dig at Chief Minister Banerjee over the incident, saying she should have resigned immediately if she had any political or constitutional integrity. "Mamata Banerjee is in charge of police in the state as she is the home minister, she should resign immediately. In Bengal, there is no law and order. Every day, violence occurs in some form or another," he said, ANI reported. Bhattacharya further claimed that he has also filed a lawsuit on this matter and the court has taken Suo Motu Cognizance in the case.

