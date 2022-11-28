'Anjan Molested My Children, My Son Killed Him': Wife Of Deceased In Delhi Murder Case

As gory details emerge every minute in the spine-chilling murder case of Anjan Das in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar, in which a woman (Poonam Das) and her son (Deepak Das) allegedly murdered her husband and disposed of his body parts in several areas of the National capital.

The Delhi crime branch officials have arrested both the accused in connection with the murder case. Republic TV has now learned that the deceased Anjan Das was killed by his wife over his illicit affair. Her son was also involved in the case that seemed like a re-run of the Shraddha murder case.

'My husband molested my children': Wife of deceased

Speaking to media persons, the wife of the deceased -- Poonam Das said, "Anjan (her husband) molested my children and that is why he was killeḍ. My son Deepak murdered him not me."

#BREAKING | In the grisly murder of Anjan Das, police say his wife killed him over his illicit affair. Her son was also involved in the case that seemed like a re-run of the Shraddha murder case. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/15zdTH97GK — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2022

Speaking with Republic TV, the Crime Branch CP said, "They conducted recce and disposed of the body parts in areas like Ramlila Maidan. We have recovered some body parts. But we will try to question them further on the remaining parts. His body was chopped into 10 parts. His wife and son have now confessed to the crime."