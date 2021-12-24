Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh to soon have digital connectivity: CM

Itanagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday assured the people of remote Anjaw district that digital connectivity would soon be provided in the region.

Speaking at a public function here, after concluding his two-day tour to the district, Khandu acknowledged the significance of mobile connectivity in the present times, while endorsing requests for the same by public leaders and villagers alike, a statement by the chief minister's office said.

"I understand the need of digital connectivity in today's world, especially in an area where building roads is a time-taking task. When I visit this place next time, I will bring along with digital connectivity," Khandu said before leaving Hawai, the headquarters of Anjaw district which shares its borders with Tibet.

He noted that the people of Anjaw are a "hardworking" lot, and they can benefit much from the Internet, which provides access to various marketing platforms across the globe.

He assured the border district its fair share of 4G towers from the 980 sanctioned by the Centre.

"Tender for installing 4G towers has been bagged by Airtel. The company will soon start work on the ground," Khandu stated.

Asserting that his government would take measures to develop the district, the chief minister further said that a special scheme has been recently launched that aims to develop border hamlets into "model villages", replete with all necessary facilities.

"The scheme will be implemented on a larger scale in the coming years. As of now, we have selected only three villages for the scheme. You may be pleased to know that all three villages -- Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo -- are in Anjaw district," he pointed out.

Khandu, who travelled by car from Hayuliang to Hawai, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the road construction work by NHIDCL.

The CM, however, voiced concern over the slow pace of work on the Tidding-Hayuliang portion of the trans-Arunachal Highway.

"I have been informed of some issues regarding compensation for land acquisition. I will personally monitor the situation and all issues will be resolved soon," Khandu asserted.

He further said that work for building a double-lane road from Hawai to Kibithoo will be undertaken by the Border Road Organization (BRO), while appealing to people to not bring "any unnecessary hurdle" in its way.

"Road connectivity along with digital connectivity can change the very face of Anjaw and empower people, both economically and physically," he underlined.

Khandu, during the day, inaugurated a newly constructed school, a government office, a children's park and a memorial of former chief minister Kalikho Pul, who hailed from Hawai.

He also visited the under-construction Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in the district.

On Wednesday, he had inaugurated an office building and a guest house at Hayuliang. PTI UPL RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)