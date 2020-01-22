Anjuman Islam Hubli Holds Dharna Against CAA & NRC In Karnataka

The Anjuman Islam Hubli on Wednesday, January 22, held a dharna against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka. Protesters held signs up that had sayings like "We Reject CAB & NRC", "Secular Nation, Strong Nation", and "Avoid Caste Discrimination, Save Constitution".

A protester said, "Today, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, for the past one month, the Central government - Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - have three black laws, that no one in the nation agrees with."