Anju’s Husband Faces Dilemma After Wife Sneaks To Pak For Lover; ‘I Have No Idea, Why...'

As the police continue to probe the illegal entry of Pakistani national Seema Haider in India, an Indian woman has now repeated the trail as she has crossed the border to meet her alleged lover whom she met on Facebook. However, unlike Seema, the married Indian woman entered Pakistan legally and travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on the invitation of her 29-year-old friend Nasrulla.

After the woman – identified as Anju – entered Pakistan, the Rajasthan police reached her home in Bhiwandi to interrogate about her identity. During the investigation, Anju’s husband Arvind Kumar informed that she left home on Thursday (July 20) saying that she was going to Jaipur to visit a friend, but he later found out that she was in Pakistan.

“Before leaving, my wife told me that she is visiting one of her friends in Jaipur. I got a voice call last night, she said that I am in Lahore. I have no idea why she has gone to Lahore and how she managed to get the VISA and other stuff. I usually don't touch my wife's phone to check her messages,” Anju’s husband was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Anju’s husband maintained that his wife’s case is not similar to that of Seema Haider, who crossed the international border illegally via Nepal to meet her Noida-based lover Sachin. He claimed that Anju has all the documents with her and has a valid passport. In fact, an officer at Dir police station revealed that Anju and her friend were released after her documents were cleared by senior police officer Mushtaq Khab and Scouts Major.

What’s next for Anju?

Clarifying that he had no idea about Anju’s travel plan to Pakistan, her husband Arvind Kumar said that before leaving the house she said that she will be back in two or three days and therefore, he has not registered any complaint to the police. “This was the first time she went anywhere without informing me. This is cheating. My children will decide if we will stay with my wife when she returns,” Kumar added.

“I will call her parents and we will sit together to decide the steps to be taken further. I appeal to the government that if she has all legal documents then she should be allowed to come back,” Anju’s husband stated.

Similarities between the stories of Anju and Seema Haider

Both being married and having a family, Anju and Seema crossed the borders for love. While Anju is claimed to have crossed the border to meet a 29-year-old man she met on Facebook, Seema along with her kids entered India to be with the love of her life, Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with in 2019 while playing PUB-G.

Notably, Seema recently attracted eyeballs as she faces investigation by Uttar Pradesh ATS over allegations of being a spy and her efforts to stay in India.