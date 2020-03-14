Slain IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Autopsy Reveals Death Due To Shock Caused By Hemorrhage

Martyred Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma's death was due to "shock caused by hemorrhage", a result of the severe injuries to his lungs and brain, as per the details of his post mortem report. The body of the IB Officer, who was brutally murdered during the Northeast Delhi violence was found to possess multiple injuries produced by "sharp-edged weapons". One injury was produced by a "heavy cutting weapon", while the rest were "injuries by blunt force."

The IB Officer's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in North-East Delhi. There was a massive uproar as after AAP MLA Tahir Hussain was allegedly linked to the murder of the slain IB officer, by the latter's family, and has since been named in the murder FIR and arrested.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma's (who was killed in Delhi violence last month) postmortem report: Cause of death was shock due to hemorrhage due to injuries to lung and brain. Some injuries were produced by sharp edged weapons. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9XjQ6bo6nE — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma's (who was killed in Delhi violence last month) postmortem report: An injury was produced by heavy cutting weapon, while rest of the injuries were by blunt force. All injuries were fresh before death. (2/2) https://t.co/5u7qi9uRCt — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

Autopsy details

Autopsy results of the officer had revealed that Sharma was stabbed more than four hundred times. Forensic experts stated that stab wounds were found all over Sharma's body, ripping his intestines apart, as per sources. Sources further report that Sharma may have been killed by six people in total. Forensic experts also revealed that Sharma was stabbed continuously for allegedly two-four hours. The IB officer may also have been stabbed after his death, claim sources.

(With Agency Inputs)