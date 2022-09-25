Ankita Bhandari Murder: 19-year-old Cremated Amid Tight Security In Uttarakhand's Srinagar

Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by her employer, was cremated in Srinagar in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal amid tight security on September 25.

Nineteen-year-old Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra resort in Pauri's Yamkeshwar block owned by Haridwar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya. Pulkit and two other employees have been arrested in the case. She was allegedly killed for refusing to provide special services to guests.

Ankita Bhandari's body was found in the Cheela canal near Rishikesh on September 24, six days after her parents found her missing from her room. Her post-mortem revealed ante-mortem injuries (injuries before death) on her body. However, the cause of death was drowning, the preliminary report said.

Protesters on September 25 blocked Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway and demanded death sentence for the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Some women protesters also demanded that the accused be handed over to them so that they could be punished appropriately.

Following the uproar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sacked Pulkit Arya's father and brother from the party.

Vinod Arya had previously served as chairperson of the Uttarakhand Mati Board (UMB) with a state minister's rank. His other son Ankit, who was also working for the saffron party, has now been removed as vice president of the Uttarakhand OBC Commission.

CM Dhami said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case from every angle, and evidence related to the case has been safeguarded. "I assure that there's no attempt to erase the evidence. We'll try to expedite the case in a fast-track court. We won't spare culprits," he said.

Image: Republic World, ANI