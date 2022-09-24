Ankita Bhandari Murder: 5 Resorts Sealed In Nainital On CM Dhami's Instructions

Five resorts in Dhanachuli area of ​​Nainital district were sealed on Saturday in a swift action on resorts and guest houses in the state following the killing of Ankita Bhandari allegedly by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, an official release said.

After Bhandari's murder came to light on Friday Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had directed all the District Magistrates to check resorts and guest houses in their respective areas.

Various homestays and resorts were checked by the Nainital district administration on Saturday and 5 resorts sealed in a single day on the instructions of the District Magistrate for violation of norms, the release here said. The chief minister had given instructions in clear words that if any irregularity is found in any homestay resort, immediate action should be taken.

Resorts and guest houses in other districts are also being checked, the release added.

The chief minister has made it clear that those who disturb the atmosphere in the state will not be tolerated at all, no matter how influential they are.

