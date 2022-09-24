A day after the son of former Uttarakhand minister Vinod Arya was arrested for allegedly killing 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, the body of the victim was recovered from a canal in Rishikesh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident, he added.

“The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. I am deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident,” Dhami tweeted on Saturday. “In order to ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter.”

No accused will be spared, says CM

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, the CM said: "Ankita's body recovered. We've constituted an SIT under DIG P Renuka Devi to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused, it'll investigate the matter. No accused will be spared, whoever they may be."

Dhami further informed that he has directed all DMs to take action against all resorts that have been constructed illegally. "Action was taken against the resort of the accused. Forensic and other tests will take place there, so sealing is being done. But action will continue."

The mortal remains of the girl, who reportedly went missing five days ago, were recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh. The deceased’s brother and father identified the body, a police official told ANI.

Ankita Bhandari murder: 3 arrested

On Friday, the Uttarakhand police arrested Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya, and three others for Ankita's alleged murder. The 19-year-old worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra resort in the Laxman Jhula area. Pulkit Arya, who owns the resort, has been named as the prime accused in the case.

He was booked on murder charges along with the two others, including the manager of Vanantra Resort after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal following an altercation.

The incidents triggered massive outrage with locals protesting outside the resort and demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

Activist Brinda Adige condemned the "arrogance and impunity" of the accused, who believed that he could get away with such a heinous crime, due to his political affiliations. She hoped that the police "have the gumption to file a watertight case so that capital punishment can be given to the culprits at the earliest."