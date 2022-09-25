Ankita Bhandari's Family Refuses To Cremate Her, Demands Final Post-mortem Report First

The family of the deceased Ankita Bhandari has refused to perform the last rites, saying that they will cremate her only after getting the final post-mortem report.

Speaking to Republic over the preliminary post-mortem report, Ankita Bhandari's father said, "We should first get the final post-mortem report. The accused abused her, had beaten her and then threw her in the canal." Since it generally takes three days for the final post-mortem report to come, Ankita’s father said that they will cremate her until the report is handed to them. He also demanded a re-autopsy.

"She (Ankita) started working there (at the resort) on the 28th of the last month… On 18th September, around 8:30 PM her phone had gone switched off. On 19 at around 4 in the evening, her friend informed us that Ankit Bhandari was not there (resort). The owner of the resort Pulkit Arya informed us at round 5 that Ankit was missing since the morning," Ankita's father told Republic.

'Patwari refused to file my complaint': Ankita's father

Ankita's father said that after the news of her daughter going missing, he went to the Patwari Chowki to lodge the complaint. Adding further he said, "But the official (Patwari) present there refused to file the complaint. He told me that report could not be filed within 24 hours. The Patwari took leave on 20 and went home. Who gave patwari the leave?”

"The charge of the case was given to another Patwari-- Vivek Kumar. The patwari refused to file my complaint saying that Pulkit and others had already filed the complaint. I asked him to give me the receipt of the complaint, but the patwari refused me even that," Ankita's father said. "I had a talk with Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri who immediately called the DM and directed him to act swiftly. In addition to this, I approached Woman Commission who also called the DM and the complaint was taken," he added.

When asked about the ongoing investigation, he said, '“I am satisfied with the investigation being carried out by the police.“ However, he also raised questions over the demolition of the Pulkit Arya-owned resort claiming that there was evidence at that place.

Ankita's brother has also said that the family won't perform the last rites until they receive the final post-mortem report. "We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and was thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," he told to ANI.

Accused arrested

On Friday, the state police arrested Pulkit Arya, the owner of the Vanantra resort and the prime accused in the case. He is the son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya. Pulkit was booked on murder charges along with the manager of the resort, Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal following an altercation. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.