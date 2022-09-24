Ankita Bhandari's Kin Confirms Identity Of Body Recovered From Uttarakhand's Chilla Canal

In Uttarakhand, 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari's body has been recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh after being missing for almost a week. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) officials and Uttarakhand police have been conducting joint operations since morning and called the victim’s family members after recovering the deceased's mortal remains. Rishikesh Additional SP Shekhar Suyal informed that Ankita's family had identified the body. Ankita's mortal remains have been sent to AIIMS hospital.

Earlier on Friday, September 23, three people including Vanatara Resort owner Arya were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing about six days ago.

"The body found at the barrage is of Ankita Bhandari. The deceased's brother and father were here and they identified the body", said Shekhar Suyal, Addl SP.

One of the SDRF officials told Republic, "The search operation was going on from 7 am, we took out the body of a woman, her relatives came here and identified it as the body of Ankita Bhandari. The dead body has been taken to AIIMS in Rishikesh"

Notably, a wave of widespread anger has erupted over the horrific incident, hundreds of villagers on Friday stopped the police car in the Kodiya region of Uttarakhand and attacked the three alleged killers. Protestors were seen on the road shouting slogans against the accused and demanding capital punishment.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami's Bulldozer Rolls Over Neta's Son's Resort

After Uttarakhand police arrested a BJP leader's son -- Pulkit Arya and two employees of a resort he owns for allegedly killing Ankita Bhandari, 19-year-receptionist, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered to raze down Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh, which is owned by the accused.

Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar on Friday said that the Pulkit Arya-owned resort demolition is underway, ANI reported. He said that the demolition of the resort concerned is being done on the orders of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Notably, with the action against Pulkit Arya, the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya, CM Dhami has sent a clear message that no accused will be spared.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami called the incident "unfortunate" and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. "Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be," Dhami said.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident. In order to get the harshest punishment to the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi and an in-depth investigation has been ordered."

आज प्रातः काल बेटी अंकिता का पार्थिव शव बरामद कर लिया गया। इस हृदय विदारक घटना से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है।



