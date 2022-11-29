Ankita Murder Case: Rishikesh AGD Says 'SIT Can Conduct Narco Test On Accused, If Needed'

In the latest update on the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) might conduct the Narco test on all three accused if required, informed Rishikesh ADG Law and Order V Murugashan on Tuesday. He stated that as per the investigation if needed Narco analysis will be done with the Court's permission.

"If required, the SIT probing the Ankita murder case can conduct a narco test on all the three accused, including the main accused Pulkit Arya with the permission of the court," said ADG V Murugashan.

Accused Pulkit Arya, owner of the resort where Bhandari was working as a receptionist, and his two accomplices -- resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta -- were arrested on September 23 for allegedly killing her after she refused to give 'extra service' to a VIP customer who is yet to be identified. Earlier this month, SIT got the remand of all the three accused

Ankita murder case

On September 24, the mortal remains of Ankita, a receptionist at the Vanatara resort, were recovered from the Cheela Canal near Rishikesh six days after she went missing. On September 22, Laxmanjhoola police registered a case, on the basis of a missing complaint filed with the police on September 18. During the course of the investigation, the resort owner and son of MLA Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya, Manager Ankit Gupta, and Assistant Manager Saurabh Bhaskar were arrested. When grilled, they confessed that they took the receptionist to Rishikesh, and on their way back, pushed her into the canal.

The police flagged that in her WhatsApp chats, Ankita had revealed that she was being forced into doing 'wrongful acts'. Republic accessed these chats which established that she was being forced into performing sexual acts and had put up a resistance against this. For Pulkit's alleged involvement, the BJP suspended his father Vinod Arya, and his brother Ankit Arya from the party's primary membership. The Aryas were the party's prominent leaders in Haridwar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered to raze down Vanatara Resort. But questions were raised, considering that there were speculations of a racket being run on the premises. The next day, as protesters gathered to demand justice, another building of the resort was set ablaze.

Meanwhile, a delegation including, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, incumbent Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mehra, and former UPCC President Ganesh Godiyal met Ankita's family. They sought the family's permission to push for a CBI probe in the matter. Her father has threatened of committing suicide if justice is not served.