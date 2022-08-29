Ankita's Family Recounts Her Ordeal, How She Put All Her Strength In One Final Wish

After Ankita, set ablaze by her stalker in Jharkhand's Dumka, succumbed to her injuries, the 19-year-old's bereaved family spoke about the ordeal on Republic on Monday. Speaking to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ankita's sister revealed how the accused had been bothering her for the past 10-15 days to 'talk to him and meet him', and when she denied, he 'threatened to kill her'.

"He said 'I will kill you', in the evening of the very same day the incident took place," the 12th grader's sister said, when asked if the family tried approaching the police and filing a complaint.

Family of Ankita speaks on the ordeal

Ankita's father said, "We covered her with the blanket and took her to the Phulo Jhano Medical College, it must be around 4:45- 5:00 am, but nothing happened there. It's a hospital just for the name. The doctors checked her and said, she has 90 per cent burn injuries, and asked us to take her somewhere else for better treatment," he added.

'Breathing her last, she sought the strictest of punishment for the accused'

Ankita's father further said, "We are financially a little weak, I did not have enough money...where could have I taken her? I ran from one hospital to another. Then, with a BJP MLA's help, we took her to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), even there she did not get appropriate treatment...The doctors were all careless...They used to visit once a day, and if after that we called them, they used to take 40-45 minutes to come."

Choking, recollecting her last moments, the father said, "When she was breathing her last, she told me, 'don't leave him...Ensure that he gets hanged to death...He should die the way, I am dying'."

When asked about the family's demand from the police, and the government, he said, "What will the police, the government do? The CM, the MLAs no one called me...They got to know of my daughter's passing away, and still did not come and meet us. Had they strived for better treatment for her, then today my daughter would have been alive."