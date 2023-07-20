Anna Bhagya Scheme: FCI Intervenes Amid War Of Words Between State, Centre 

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has intervened amid a war of words between the Centre and the state over the issue of distribution of rice, fearing that if additional rice is given to the Anna Bhagya scheme, the current 5 kg of rice will be affected in the coming days.

Floods in North India hampering Crops: FCI

The salinity of the soil in the flooded area has been washed away, which will adversely affect the crops for the next few years. Keeping the stock at present will help in reducing the food shortage in the coming days. Not only Karnataka, but no state is also being given additional rice the FCI has clarified.

FCI General Manager, Bhupendra Singh Bhati, speaking to Republic, said, "While north Indian states that grow paddy and wheat have been flooded due to heavy rains, some states have been hit by drought due to lack of rainfall. This raise concerns that food production will slow down in the future. Thus, if additional rice is given, the 5 kg of rice that is being given now will also be affected."

FCI to conduct auctions of food grains every week

The e-auction process for the purchase of rice and wheat from the Food Corporation of India is conducted every Wednesday. Private parties can participate and buy rice and wheat at open market rates. The central government has revised the reserve price for sale of wheat through the OMSS scheme across the country. The reserve price of wheat under fair and average quality (AQ) across the country is Rs 2,150 per quintal. and Rs 2,125 per quintal under relaxed specifications (URS). Scheduled. The new reserve price has been fixed till December 31.

6.49 lakh metric tonnes of stock in the state

The reserve price of rice is Rs 3,100 per quintal. A reserve price of Rs 73 per quintal has been added for fortified rice. There is a stock of 6.49 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 63,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the godowns of the state under the corporation limits.

The country has a stock of 253.49 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 301.45 lakh metric tonnes of wheat. This time, 10-100 metric tonnes of rice and wheat can be purchased simultaneously at the OMSSD auction. Earlier, a maximum of 3,000 metric tonnes of donations were allowed to be purchased in the auction. This will enable small and medium buyers to participate in large numbers and the scheme will be able to reach out to more people. The FCI also informed that the purchased grains will be able to reach the people immediately.

Congress continues to blame Centre

The Congress government in Karnataka has continued to blame the Centre and said that they have influenced the FCI not to give food grains in Karnataka, but the government was determined to implement its ambitious Annabhagya scheme which it has already done. Food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa speaking to Republic said that "We approached the FCI, and they said that they had stocks but did not give us the additional 5 Kgs despite us promising to pay them. The central government doesn't want us to implement the scheme however we are paying Rs 34/Kg for 5 Kgs of rice to each individual so he can buy rice from the open market. This is a temporary measure until we procure rice at the same cost and will provide 10 Kgs of rice."

What is Annabhagya Scheme?

Anna Bhagya scheme is one of Congress' 5 guarantees which promises people who are BPL and Anthyodaya card holders with 10 Kgs of rice every month. This scheme was launched by Siddaramaiah government on July 9 but giving only 5 Kgs of rice instead of 10 Kgs and for the remaining 5 Kgs, Rs 34 per kilo was paid with the total sum being Rs 170 per beneficiary.