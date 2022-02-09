Escalating his stance over the Maharashtra government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets, social activist Anna Hazare announced that he will go on an indefinite fast. He called upon the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to withdraw its Cabinet decision failing which he shall commence the hunger strike at the Yadavbaba temple in Ralegaon Siddhi from February 14. According to him, the sale of wine in supermarkets would only benefit the interests of a select few at the cost of the well-being of several sections of society including youth and women.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Anna Hazare stated, "It is extremely unfortunate for Maharashtra that wine is being sold in supermarkets and Kirana stores as per a policy decision taken by the state government. This decision was taken only by looking at the interests of the government whose tax collection will increase, wine manufacturers and sellers. But the government hasn't thought about the possibility that young people can become addicts and the woes of women can increase with this move. Youth power is the nation's power. There is no alternative other than opposing this decision which seeks to destroy the youth power."

He added, "If wine is stocked in supermarkets and Kirana stores, the children will also get addicted and will go down the wrong path. Our saints and great people have made tremendous efforts to preserve our culture. But if wine is stocked in shops, our culture will be ruined. This will give an impetus to consumerism. I can't detail the bad effects of that. I am starting an indefinite fast at the Yadavbaba temple in Ralegaon Siddhi from February 14 that I don't have to witness the deterioration of our culture."

He also lamented the purported lack of seriousness shown by both PM Modi and Uddhav Thackeray in responding to his letters on social issues. Hazare claimed, "The country's PM Narendra Modi has never replied to even a single letter of mine. Now, it seems that the state's CM is following suit. I have never written a letter to the PM or the CM on any personal issue. I always write letters on social issues. Even then, if they are avoiding replying, does it imply that the government has no connection with the welfare of the people"?

Social activist Anna Hazare announces an indefinite hunger strike from 14 February against the Maharashtra government over its decision to sell wine supermarkets and walk-in stores. pic.twitter.com/Zv79JD8iYm — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Wine sale in Maharashtra

On January 27, the Maharashtra Cabinet announced that wine will now be available in every supermarket in the state. Based on the new liquor policy, the sale of wine bottles will be permitted through grocery shops and departmental stores in the state. Earlier sale of wine was allowed only through liquor stores.