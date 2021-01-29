Anna Hazare Calls Off Proposed Hunger Strike After Centre Agrees To Examine His Demands

In a big development on Friday, social activist Anna Hazare called off his indefinite fast over farmers' issues scheduled to begin on January 30 at Ralegaon Siddhi. This development took place after BJP leaders including Union MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis held a discussion with him. Besides backing the demands of farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, Hazare he had urged the Centre to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission regarding MSP and statutory status and autonomy for the Central Agriculture Price Commission.

Flanked by Fadnavis and Choudhary, Hazare informed the media that he changed his decision after the Centre agreed to form a high-level committee to examine the 15 demands put forth by him. During the press briefing, he identified the lack of remunerative price as one of the major factors for farmers committing suicide. According to him, the problems faced by farmers will get solved to a great extent if the Union government acts on his list of 15 demands.

Anna Hazare remarked, "I have been raising the farmers' issues for the last three years. Farmer suicides should stop. He commits suicide because he doesn't get the production cost of the produce. The Swaminathan Commission stated that MSP should be 50% more than the average production cost. I was given a letter which says that the Centre has taken the decision of giving MSP at 50% more than the average cost of production. I was going to sit on a fast tomorrow as it has not been implemented. Today, the Centre has taken a decision pertaining to 15 issues raised by me. People have a lot of expectations. If a high-level committee examines these 15 issues and takes a proper decision, the problems of the farmers will be ameliorated to a great extent."

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 29, 2021

It was decided in today's meeting that a committee comprising members from Agriculture Ministry, NITI Aayog & some members recommended by Anna Hazare will make a proposal in next 6 months to implement/fulfil Anna Hazare's demands related to farmers: Anna Hazare's Office

Previous attempt to mollify Hazare

A week earlier too, a BJP delegation had met Hazare at his residence in Ralegaon Siddhi to dissuade him from undertaking the hunger strike. Speaking to the media subsequently, Fadnavis revealed that the BJP leaders would communicate the activist's perspective to the Centre so that his demands can be addressed. Hailing him as a "jewel" of Maharashtra, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly had expressed hope that the Union government will take certain decisions based on Hazare's suggestions. However, these efforts did not bear fruit as Hazare issued a statement on Thursday confirming that he will go ahead with his agitation.

