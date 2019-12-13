'Delayed Justice Is Unacceptable': Anna Hazare On Nirbhaya Rape Case

Social activist Anna Hazare, who was at the center of the Lokpal Bill campaign in 2013, spoke to Republic TV on Friday morning over the issue of delayed justices, especially in the Nirbhaya case.

READ: Unnao Rape Case: Tis Hazari Court Reserves Verdict For Kuldeep Sengar On December 16

Hazare asks the government to ensure that there are enough judges

The social activist said, "Our country functions on the basis of law and the Constitution is apex.The country runs as per the law which, in turn, runs as per the Constitution. A few days' delay because of technical reasons can be expected, but a delay of seven years, especially in the Nirbahaya case is not accepted. It is not suitable for the society, the country, the women and democracy. People are celebrating the Hyderabad encounter because the cases take seven years to be solved. Our Constitution does not call for encounters, it calls for the law to be followed. But this happened because justice has been delayed and there are reasons for it, such as, less number of judges in the country.The government has to take notice of this."

Hazare reserved his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'rape capital' remark.

WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Demands Immediate Hanging Of Unnao Rapists

Hyderabad rape and murder case

The Supreme Court bench led by CJI S A Bobde on Thursday has ordered a 3-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sipurkar to probe into the encounter by the Cyberabad police of the accused in the Disha rape case. The other members of the panel include a former Bombay HC judge and a former CBI director. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has given the panel a deadline of 6 months to file a report of their findings.

READ: Supreme Court Orders 3-member Panel To Probe Hyderabad Encounter; Gives 6 Month Deadline

Meanwhile, the Telangana Police on Tuesday submitted its report to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on the encounter. NHRC is probing the December 6 'encounter', in which the police gunned down all the four accused at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town. The bodies of the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case were shifted to Gandhi Hospital from Mahabubnagar Government Medical College on Tuesday after the Telangana High Court ordered to preserve their bodies till December 13.

READ: Cyberabad Police Submits Report To NHRC On Veterinarian, Encounter Deaths