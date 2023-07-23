Anna Hazare Demands Manipur Accused Must Be Hanged; 'Violence On Women A Taint On Society'

Anti-corruption crusader and social activist, Anna Hazare, said that violence against women is a taint on the society, while reacting to the bloodcurdling incident of harassment and sexual assault on Manipur women. He said that these crime lords who commit atrocities on women should be hanged on the gallows.

While reacting to the atrocious incident of Manipur, Anna Hazare said, “Violence against women is a taint on society. When injustice was done on Nirbhaya of Delhi, I sat in a vow of silence for more than a year that such people should be hanged. And the day they were hanged, I broke my fast.”

While opining about what should be done to the accused, he said, “I would say that such people who have committed atrocities on women should be hanged on the gallows, it is necessary,”

He further said that these women are our mothers and sisters. It becomes even more serious when such injustice is done to the wife of such a man who goes to the border to protect us, said Hazare.

Social activist and reformer, Anna Hazare, shot to fame during the last leg of the UPA 2 regime, when he sat on a protest at Ramleela Ground and Rajghat in Delhi against the Congress government over the prevalent corruption and scams across the nation. He demanded a bill, Lokpal Bill, to be passed as a law which would hold accountable the politicians whether small or big. His demand gathered support from the larger public making it a mass movement which also played a key role in ousting the Congress government from power.

The barbaric incident of Manipur

According to the FIR (First Information Report), which was accessed by the Republic TV, on May 4, between 900 and 1,000 unidentified criminals brandishing high-tech weaponry, including rifles, forcibly entered the victims' village. All the homes were then looted, ransacked, and vandalised before being set on fire and leaving the residents homeless.

Two men and three women from the community managed to flee the vicious crowd, and they all sought safety in a neighbouring forest. They later tried to make it to the closest police station, with the help of local police. Tragically, around 2 km from Nongpok Sukmai Police Station, a crowd stopped the rescue team and seized the five villagers from police custody.

One of the guys was immediately lynched by the crowd, and all three of the ladies were then stripped naked and were paraded by the crowd. One of the women was subjected to a horrific gangrape in front of the other women. The younger brother bravely stood up for his sister's honour, but was brutally killed by the crowd. A video of the incident surfaced on the internet after more than two months on July 19, resulting in nationwide outrage and arrest of 6 accused persons.