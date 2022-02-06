Anna Hazare Pens 'reminder' Letter To Maha CM On Wine Policy; Warns Of 'indefinite Fast'

In a 'reminder' letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, social activist Anna Hazare asserted he will sit on an indefinite fast against the much-speculated wine policy. Stating that he had sent out a letter raising objections to the matter previously on February 3, Hazare said that he will be on a hunger strike against the government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in departmental shops. However, Hazare penned that he had received no response to the said letter.

"I am sending a reminder letter as no response was received from the state government. The state government recently decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops. The decision is unfortunate for the state and it will be dangerous for the coming generations," Hazare's letter to CM Thackeray read.

"To oppose the decision, I decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike. I had sent a letter regarding the same to CM and Deputy CM (Ajit Pawar), but no response has been received," Hazare stated.

Further, he said that agitation will be launched in Maharashtra simultaneously against the controversial Maharashtra wine policy.

Social activist Anna Hazare writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray against the state govt's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops.



In the letter, Hazare also warned the state govt to go on infinite strike against the decision. pic.twitter.com/gaMikXf6lr — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Anna Hazare raises objections to Maharashtra wine policy

On January 31, Hazare said it was unfortunate that the Maharashtra government was giving priority to liquor sales for financial gains, days after the state government allowed the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops.

Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik had last Thursday said the state cabinet took the decision to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers.

Hazare in a statement on Monday said it is the government's duty to discourage people from drugs, alcohol and addiction. It is sad to see that decisions are being made to promote alcohol and addiction only for revenue generation, he said.