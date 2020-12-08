Anna Hazare Sits On Hunger Strike To Support Farmers; Says 'create Pressure Not Violence'

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to support protesting farmers who have called for a Bharat Bandh demanding the repeal of the Centre's agri laws. Fasting in his village Ralegan-Siddhi in Ahmednagar, Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators.

'No one should resort to violence'

In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation. "I appeal to the people of the country that the agitation which is going on in Delhi should spread across the country. The situation needs to created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit streets. But no one should resort to violence," said Hazare.

He said this was the "right time" for farmers to come out on the streets and get their issues resolved. "I had backed this cause earlier also, and will continue to do so," he said. Hazare also expressed the need to grant autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission. "The government only gave assurances but never fulfilled these demands," he said.

'Dilli Chalo' farmers' protest enters 13th day

The 'Dilli Chalo' farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi entered the 13th day on Tuesday. Farmer unions have called for a nationwide strike to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws. Nearly all opposition parties and several trade unions have vowed to support and participate in the Bharat Bandh.

The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

(With agency inputs)