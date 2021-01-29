Anna Hazare To Begin His 'last Hunger Strike' In Support Of Farmers From Saturday

Octogenarian social activist Anna Hazare is set to begin an indefinite hunger strike at his hometown in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar from tomorrow, in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation. The 84-year-old activist has also urged his supporters to join the agitation by protesting from their respective location. Hazare's demands include the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report regarding MSP and statutory status and autonomy for the Central Agriculture Price Commission.

"I have been agitating for the important demands of farmers for the last four years. It seems like the government is not taking proper decision on the issue of farmers. The government is not sensitive towards the farmers," the 84-year-old activist said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have kept our demands before the Central Government time and again. I have written letters to the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister five times in the last three months. Representatives of the government are discussing the matter but they haven't reached proper solution regarding the demands so far," he added.

Fadnavis meets Hazare

A week ago, a BJP delegation led by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had met with Anna Hazare attempting to dissuade him from proceeding with the hunger strike. After his meeting with the social activist, Fadnavis revealed that the BJP delegation would communicate the activists' demands to the Centre so that they can be addressed. Hailing him as a "jewel" of Maharashtra, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly expressed hope that the Union government will take certain decisions based on Hazare's suggestions.

Prior to his meeting with the BJP delegation, Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi intimating him of his decision to launch a hunger strike. Hazare in his missive to PM Modi had said, "On the issue of farmers, I have had correspondence (with the Centre) five times, however, no response came. As a result, I have decided to go on the last hunger strike of my life."

Violence at farmers protest

Meanwhile, the ongoing farmers' protests on the outskirts of the national capital have turned intense with the Delhi Police's crackdown on those responsible for the violence that broke out on Republic Day. The environment began heating up on Thursday night as Ghaziabad DM issued an ultimatum to protestors to vacate the Ghazipur site. On Friday morning, tensions escalated at the Singhu border as clashes broke out between agitating farmers and a group claiming to be locals who attempted to remove the protestors. Following that, the police got involved, at which point the cops were pelted with stones, replying with a lathi-charge and with tear gas shells.

