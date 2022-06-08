Anna Hazare To Float Own Organisation 'Rashtriyalok Andolan' On June 19 Against Corruption

In a massive development, Indian social activist Anna Hazare is set to launch his own organization on his birthday. He is scheduled to visit the National Capital Delhi on June 19 to float ‘Rashtriya Lok Andolan’.

His organization will work against corruption. Anna Hazare will launch his organization on June 19 during his Delhi visit.

Speaking to Republic TV, Anna Hazare’s aide Bhopal Singh on Wednesday said, “Anna Hazare till now didn’t make any political party or built any coalition. Now, he has made ‘Rashtriya Lok Andolan’ organization through which he will work against corruption. People titled him a ‘sleeping activist’ and accused him of not stepping. But everyone forgot he is a social activist and not a political leader to roam on roads."

"Anna Hazare will come out if needed. For this organization, a 10-member team has been built by Anna Hazare under ‘Rashtriya Lok Andolan’. This organization will not give entry to political leaders as it is a separate organization to fight against corruption," Bhopal Singh further added.

Anna Hazare warns of agitation if MVA doesn’t enact Lokayukta law

Recently, social activist Anna Hazare threatened to launch an agitation over the delay in enacting a Lokayukta law. He announced that a peaceful stir would be held in at least 200 Talukas of 35 districts across the state from August 9 unless the MVA government formulates a robust Lokayukta legislation to eradicate corruption.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on May 17, Hazare demanded that the Chief Secretary must be instructed to convene the remaining two meetings of the committee set up to prepare the draft of the Act.

Anna Hazare highlighted, "Some states in the country have enacted Lokayukta laws as per the guiding principles I sat on a fast from January 30, 2019, to February 5, 2019, when the Devendra Fadnavis government was in power to demand that a Lokayukta law should be enacted in the state based on the guiding principles in the law passed by the Parliament. I took back my agitation after then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave me a written assurance that the government is ready to form a draft committee headed by the Chief Secretary to enact the Lokayukta law in Maharashtra."