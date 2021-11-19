Anna Hazare 'very Satisfied' With PM Modi's Announcement To Repeal Three Farm Laws

Anna Hazare said that he is very satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement regarding the Centre’s decision to repeal the thee farm laws. Anna Hazare said while talking to the media, “Today, I’m very satisfied with the news from early morning. The three laws have been repealed by the Centre and I interpret this as news that brings happiness to farmers of the country.”

He further added that the country needs to do more to ensure that the farmer flourishes in every state in the country is heavily dependent on the agriculture sector and their welfare is the duty of the government. He said, “India is an agriculture-driven nation, farmers are of utmost importance to us and the government must ensure that their troubles are taken care of. The government must enforce C-250, I’m certain that this will stop the suicides among the farmers.”

PM Modi said on Friday, “Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws to which they objected. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years."

What are the farm laws?

The farmers have been protesting across the country, mainly Delhi borders, against the Centre's three farm laws since they were introduced in 2020. The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

Image: PTI