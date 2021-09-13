Anna Hazare Vows To Revive His Agitation Against Farm Laws; Assures To Join Farmers Soon

Vowing to restart his agitation against Centre, social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday, said that fully stood with the farmers. Addressing a farmers' rally, he said that he will also send a letter to the Prime Minister on this issue. Assuring his support to the farmer unions, he said that he will soon be seen protesting with them against the Centre.

Anna Hazare: 'I stand with farmers'

Previously in January, Hazare announced a hunger strike from January 30 at Ralegaon Siddhi, backing the demands of the farmers protesting against the agrarian laws in Delhi. Moreover, he also urged the Centre to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission regarding MSP and statutory status and autonomy for the Central Agriculture Price Commission. He also wrote to PM Modi urging the Centre to stall the laws and engage in talks with the farmers' agitation.

Later, Hazare called off his hunger strike after a BJP delegation led by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met with him. Fadnavis hailed Hazare as a "jewel" of Maharashtra and then spoke with the Centre so that Hazare demands can be addressed. Satisfied with the Centre's assurance to form a special committee on the Farm laws, Hazare called off his strike.

"Today, the Centre has taken a decision pertaining to 15 issues raised by me. People have a lot of expectations. If a high-level committee examines these 15 issues and takes a proper decision, the problems of the farmers will be ameliorated to a great extent," said Hazare at a press conference flanked by then- Union MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Fadnavis.

Farmer protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc blocking access to the roads completely.

Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort. Farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where polls will be held in February 2022.