Annamalai Lauds Progress In North Indian States, Makes This Prediction For Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Monday in an exclusive talk with Republic TV asserted that North Indian states are performing better and claimed that Uttar Pradesh will overtake Tamil Nadu in terms of state GDP. The BJP leader was speaking on the Bihar migrant worker issue that has rocked Bihar and Tamil Nadu after videos of the alleged attacks on migrants went viral.

"For a long time, Tamil Nadu politics was going controllably outside the national narrative. North-South, Hindi-Sanskrit all those things. But from yesterday, I am seeing the DMK mellowing down," Annamalai said.

Lauding the North Indian states, he said, "The North Indian states are doing fantastic. The UP is firing, all states are firing. I am not seeing any more North Indian friends coming to Tamil Nadu to work for a job now. They are there. Manufacturing is coming, services are coming, people are going to schools and studying."

Annamalai lauds progress in North Indian states

Adding further he said, "I have sounded an alarm bell, in 5 years, Uttar Pradesh is going to overtake Tamil Nadu in terms of State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP). In five years, many North Indian states are going to come on par."

Attacking DMK he said, "Please change your political narrative. Please come out of this mindset (of calling) cow-belt states. Many of the DMK leaders shamelessly called these North Indian states ‘Gaumutra states’… When these labourers see such things on TV, what would they think, what would their mothers and sister think?"

He stated that many manufacturing and labour associations in Tamil Nadu issued statements saying that if the DMK allowed the northern Indian labourers to go out of the state, Tamil Nadu will crumble. "This is new politics in Tamil Nadu, where people are standing shoulder to shoulder going against the DMK narrative. I think Tamil Nadu’s politics will going to change," he said

The state BJP chief also slammed the DMK government over the case filed against him amid the ongoing Bihar migrant workers row in connection with the purported videos of 'attacks' on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu.