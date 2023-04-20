Annamalai Slams DMK Govt Over Resolution Seeking Reservation For Converted Adi Dravidians

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Wednesday attacked the DMK-led government after the latter passed a resolution in the state assembly urging the Centre to bring amendments to give SC reservation to the Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity. Annamalai stated that according to the Constitution, the SC reservation applies only to Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhist converts.

In a series of tweets, the BJP leader called the resolution "unconstitutional" and said that it is not based on facts. He also alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's government has not tabled a report to back the resolution concerned. "Firstly, this resolution is unconstitutional and is not based on facts as the DMK Congress alliance hasn't tabled a report to back this resolution. Secondly, this resolution is needless as the Central government has already constituted a committee for this," he said.

The DMK Congress alliance today passed a resolution demanding reservation under scheduled caste in the TN State Assembly to those who were SC & converted to Christianity.



SC reservation, as per our constitution, applies only to Hindus, Sikhs & Buddhist converts. (1/4) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 19, 2023

"In October 2022, former CJI Justice K.G. Balakrishnan was appointed Chairperson of a committee to ascertain the implications of including SC Christian and Muslim converts under SC reservation. So what was the need for DMK Congress Alliance to pass this resolution today?" Annamalai asked.

The state chief of the BJP alleged that the resolution is a mere diversion as it comes at a time when the saffron party made a series of corruption allegations against the DMK government through "DMK Files". "With the questions raised by BJP Tamil Nadu through 'DMK Files' remaining unanswered and a conversation floating around where the state FM says that the DMK first family has at least 30,000 Crore rupees in cash, this resolution seems like a mere diversion," he tweeted.

TN Assembly passes resolution to provide SC reservation

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution, tabled by CM Stalin, asking the Centre to extend the benefits accorded to provide reservations to Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity. The resolution called upon the Union government to amend the Constitution to provide reservation benefits in education and employment to Dalit Christians.

Notably, while moving the resolution, Chief Minister Stalin highlighted that the privileges availed to the Adi Dravidar community should not be denied following their conversion to Christianity. It is pertinent to mention that the resolution got support from DMK allies as well as from both factions of AIADMK.