Annual Summer Festival In Nilgiris To Begin From May 6 With 12th Vegetable Show

The annual summer festival, the major tourist attraction in the Nilgiris District, will commence with 12th Vegetable Show at Nehru Park in Kotagiri on May 6 and 7, officials said on Wednesday.

The three-day 18th Rose Show will begin from May 13 at Rose Garden here while the three-day 10th Spices show will he held at Gudalur from May 12.

The major international attraction during summer, the Flower Show, the 125th edition will be held from May 19 to 23 at Botanical Gardens in this tourist centre.

The two-day 63rd Fruit Show will be held at Sims Park in Coonoor from May 27, they said.