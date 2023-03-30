Defence Ministry Inks Deal For Indigenous Communication Satellite For Indian Army

In an attempt to bolster the defence capabilities of the country, the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, March 29 signed three contracts -- two with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad and one with New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), at a total cost nearly Rs 5,400 crore. Notably, the Ministry of Defence has taken significant steps in recent times to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

Contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Two contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are worth approximately Rs 2,400 crores. According to the Ministry of Defence, the first contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) pertains to the procurement of the Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System ‘Project Akashteer’ worth Rs 1,982 crore for the Indian Army.

The second contract with BEL relates to the acquisition of Sarang Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems along with the associated Engineering Support Package from BEL in Hyderabad at an overall cost of Rs 412 crore for the Indian Navy.

It is worth mentioning that 'Project Akashteer' will provide the Indian Army's air defence units with an indigenous, cutting-edge capability to operate in an integrated manner while Sarang Systems is an advanced electronic support measure system for Indian Navy helicopters designed and developed in-house by the defence electronics research laboratory in Hyderabad as part of the Samudrika programme.

Contract with New Space India Limited (NSIL)

"The contract with NSIL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Space in Bengaluru pertains to the procurement of an advanced Communication Satellite, GSAT 7B, which will provide High Throughput Services to the Indian Army at an overall cost of Rs 2,963 crores," said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

'Project Akashteer' & 'Sarang Systems'

The Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System ‘Project Akashteer’ will empower the Air Defence units of the Indian Army with an indigenous, state-of-the-art capability, to effectively operate in an integrated manner. Akashteer will enable monitoring of low-level airspace over the battle areas of the Indian Army and effectively control the Ground-based Air.

Further, Sarang is an advanced Electronic Support Measure system for helicopters of the Indian Navy, designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory in Hyderabad under the programme Samudrika. The scheme will generate employment of approximately 2 lakh man-days over three years.

Both projects will encourage the participation of Indian Electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, who are sub-vendors of BEL.