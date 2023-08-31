Another Accused Arrested In Connection With Khalistan Graffiti On Delhi Metro Stations

One more arrest was made in connection with the incident of pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted on five Delhi metro stations on August 27. So far, two people have been arrested in the case. Police say CCTV footage of Shivaji Park Metro Station shows them painting and writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls.

One of the accused has been identified as Pritpal Singh from Punjab's Faridkot. This comes after a case was registered and teams were made to identify and apprehend the suspect. The graffiti had slogans supporting Khalistan and accused PM Modi of committing genocide against Sikhs.

Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the two persons were detained from Punjab by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. Another officer said that their interrogation was underway. Pro-Khalistan messages — “Delhi Banega Khalistan” and “Khalistan Zindabad” — were found on the walls of Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stadiums on August 27. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

A purported video was also released by the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which showed the defaced walls of the metro stations.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, spokesperson for the SFJ, had said in the video, “G20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada.” On January 19, ahead of the Republic Day, “anti-national” and “Khalistan-related” graffiti appeared on walls in some areas of west Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi, police said. PTI

Similar incidents happened before

This is the second incident of pro-Khalistani graffiti in the city this year. The officials stated that the slogans were seen in five metro stations - Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Paschim Vihar, and Nangloi - on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in outer Delhi.

