Another Air India Pee-Gate, Man Urinates & Defecates On Co-passengers Mid-air

In another mid-air incident, a passenger seated on 17F in Air India AIC 866, flying from Mumbai to Delhi on June 24, defecated and urinated on row 9DEF. The passenger, who has been identified as Ram Singh, stood up for using the lavatory when the incident occurred.

Soon after, the crew members of the flight reported the incident to the pilot in command Varun Sansari, and necessary action was taken. Passengers who were seated nearby were given another seat. The pilot in command informed the airlines and CISF about the incident. After the flight landed, Ram Singh was taken into police custody.

‘Disgusting’: Agitated passenger recalls experience

Several passengers were left agitated by the incident. Speaking to Republic, Vikas, one of the passengers on the flight, said, “It was disgusting. There were kids and females on the flight. The flight was stinking. A few of the passengers were angry that they were about to hit the Ram Singh. The crew members stopped and intervened. The pilot in command was quick to take action and the passenger was given the last seat to sit alone.”

An Air India spokesperson said, “Necessary actions have been taken. We have informed DGCA, CISF, and local police about the incident. A complaint has been registered by our pilot in command Varun Sansari at T3 police station. Air India has clearly stated that no misconduct onboard would be dealt lightly.”

Meanwhile, DCP IGIA Airport said, “We have got a complaint from airlines, and on the basis of that we have registered FIR, the passenger is in our custody right now. Preliminary details suggest that he was drunk before he boarded but he is also apologising continuously. The passenger said that it was not intentional and it happened because he couldn’t control it.”