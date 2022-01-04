Another Akhilesh Aide In Trouble As I-T Raids Builder Ajay Chaudhary & ACE Group Premises

In an important development on Tuesday, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the premises of ACE Group and its promoter Ajay Chaudhary who is believed to be an aide of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. One of the top real estate companies in the Delhi-National Capital Region, the ACE Group has completed several residential and commercial projects including the City Square, Ace Studio, Ace Platinum etc. As per sources, the I-T searches are underway since early morning at nearly 40 locations in Delhi, NCR and Agra.

At present, more than a dozen officials of the I-T Department are present at the head office of the ACE Group. The central agency is allegedly probing irregularities in financial transactions. Sources also revealed that these raids were conducted on the basis of key inputs found during the searches of SP MLC Pushpraj Jain's premises for the last few days.

Akhilesh Yadav feels the heat ahead of UP polls

On December 26, perfume trader Piyush Jain was arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on the basis of evidence and his purported confession under Section 132 of the CGST Act and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody a day later. Rs.197.47 crores, 23 kg of gold and offending goods of high value were seized from his premises. While the BJP leadership including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath associated him with SP during their election rallies, Akhilesh Yadav staunchly denied this claim.

He alleged that Piyush Jain, whom he described as a businessman linked with BJP, had been mistakenly raided instead of the intended target- Pushpraj Jain. On December 31, I-T searches commenced at the premises linked to the latter and other perfume traders in various places including Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, Surat and Dindigul over alleged tax evasion. Elected to the UP Legislative Council in 2016, Jain is the manufacturer of the Samajwadi Perfume which was formally launched by the SP chief on November 9.

Coming down heavily on these raids, the Samajwadi Party president told the media, "Their associate organisations- Income Tax, ED, CBI have formed an alliance (with BJP). We have formed an alliance with regional parties. But BJP has internally joined hands with them. People have made up their minds that BJP will be wiped out when elections take place. People are not going to their rallies". So far, the Income Tax Department is yet to officially issue an update on the raids.

