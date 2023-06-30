Another Amarnath Yatra Registration Fraud In J-K, Over 130 People Duped In Past 24 Hours

Another incident of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims getting duped has come to the fore in Kathua district of Jammu where 64 people have been duped. In the past 24 hours, over 130 people have been duped in twin incidents of fraud in issuing registration receipts for the Amarnath pilgrimage.

The latest incident came to light when a group of pilgrims from the National Capital arrived in Kathua to get their RFID for Amarnath Yatra. It was learned that no records existed on their registration number after which SSP Kathua reached the spot to ascertain the details.

Statement by Kathua SSP

SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal said, "There have been 64 cases of ‘fake’ registration of Amarnath Yatra came into being where residents of Delhi were duped by some agents, and they were found to fake. Two groups that came from New Delhi have been duped and we have started an investigation in the matter; Delhi Police too has been informed of the same."

Earlier, 69 ‘fake’ registrations were found in the Samba district of Jammu after which the Police registered an FIR against travel agent Rahul Bhardwaj of Uttar Pradesh under sections 420 and 468 for cheating and forgery.

CRPF deploys armoured vehicle ‘Marksman'

Meanwhile, to address the terror threats to pilgrims of the Amarnath yatra, the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday (June 30) deployed its armoured vehicle ‘Marksman', which can bear steel-piercing bullets as well as grenade attacks. This has been done in the second phase of the Yatra when it is handed over to Kashmir Zone in Lamber Camp of the Yatra in Ramban district of Jammu.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha flags off Amarnath Yatra

On Friday morning, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the annual Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu. The yatra which will last for 62 days is set to begin from tomorrow from twin base camps in the Kashmir valley—Pahalgam and Baltal Axis.