Another Blow For Tainted Cop Param Bir Singh, Maha Govt Opposes Retirement Dues Clearance

In another blow for tainted former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Maharashtra government has opposed his plea seeking retirement dues to be cleared. He had approached Central Administration Tribunal challenging his suspension by the state government.

Now, the Maharashtra government has replied to his petition and stated that there are multiple inquiries and investigations against him which are yet to come to a conclusion. The state government also stated that a case against him is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which the state government has not received the details of the investigation.

The government also said that it is yet to get details if the chargesheet had been filed against Param Bir Singh or not. As there are pending enquiries and investigations against the tainted cop, his benefits of retirement and gratuity have not been paid.

"There is some due amount in lieu of Government Accommodation against the application and in view of this, the retirement benefits i.e. Leave Encashment have not been finalised. A detailed report has been awaited from the DGP, Maharashtra State," the Maharashtra government said.

Param Bir Singh is facing multiple cases of extortion, corruption, and misconduct, and was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief over his alleged mishandling of the Antilia bomb scare case.

The CBI, which has taken over the probe into allegations against Param Bir Singh, has registered five separate FIRs. All these cases were previously registered by Mumbai Police.