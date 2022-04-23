Another Case Likely Against Ranas For Using Abusive Language Against Maha CM: Sources

Mumbai Police is likely to register another case against independent leaders Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana for allegedly using abusive language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when the duo were escorted to Khar Police station, sources informed Republic TV. The objection was reportedly raised by Shiv Sena over the alleged abusive and derogatory language used against Maharashtra CM by the couple.

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested the Rana couple for allegedly creating "enmity between different groups" hours after they gave up their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. The two have been booked under IPC section 153(A) and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act.

At the Khar police station, Amravati MP Navneet and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana submitted complaints against CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and state minister Anil Parab, accusing them of instigating people to 'kill' the couple.

Navneet & Ravi Rana's lawyer contends 'arrest illegal'

Senior lawyer Rizwan Merchant and advocate Vaibhav Krishna will represent independent Maharashtra leaders Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana respectively. Both Ravi and Navneet Rana will be produced before the Holiday Bench of the Bandra Court on Sunday.

Speaking to Republic TV, senior lawyer Rizwan Merchant said, "The entire arrest of Ravi and Navneet Rana is illegal and unconstitutional for two reasons. The first is the police have not issued them notice. I'm giving them 48 hours' notice to withdraw this particular system of arrest which has effective failing which I'm moving High Court or Supreme Court for contempt. Secondly, the law is not absolute. You need sanction before you arrest a public servant."

He added, "Although both of them have been charged with bailable offences, they have decided to not take bail. They will remain in custody. We are going to insist that the government of Maharashtra, which has taken this step of illegal arrest, should withdraw it immediately. Failing which, one and all in the government will have to face necessary action under the contempt of court action."