Another Civic Apathy In Bengaluru, Road Caves In During Metro Construction; Biker Injured

In another incident of horrific civic apathy, a road in Bengaluru caved in on Thursday creating a big hole in the middle of the road. According to sources, a two-wheeler rider reportedly got injured in the incident which occurred near Brigade Road in the city.

Notably, the incident occurred a few days after a mother-son duo lost their lives after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed on them in Bengaluru's Outer Ring road on January 10.

It has been found that the authorities are blaming the metro construction work for the damage. While the biker who was injured in the incident has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the Bengaluru police immediately rushed to the spot and barricaded the area in order to prevent other accidents. Sources revealed that the hole is nearly three-four feet in depth and is the result of non-maintenance work by the civic authorities.

Speaking to Republic TV, activist Brinda Adige said, “These accidents are not going to stop because nobody is taking responsibility for the incidents. The authorities are not concerned about the lives of the citizens who are paying taxes. We need to have a law and pass an ordinance in the state Assembly immediately so that strict action can be taken against all those who are involved in such incidents.”

Under construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident which took place on January 10, an under-construction metro pillar on Bengaluru's Outer Ring road collapsed resulting in the death of a mother-son duo who were travelling on a bike. According to sources, a couple along with the kids was heading towards the Hebbal area when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike.

Following the incident, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in an effort to take action regarding the incident suspended the Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and site engineer of the project.