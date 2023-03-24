Another COVID-19 Wave In The Making? Former AIIMS Director Talks About Risk From XBB.1.16

Is COVID-19 making a redux?. The rise in the number of infections in recent days has raised concerns among health authorities across the country. However former All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director has allayed fears. He said there is no need to worry as long as the cases don't translate to severe illnesses, resultant hospitalisation and deaths.

Former AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria also explained the reason behind the rise in the curve of COVID-19 infections. He said the XBB 1.16 variant of coronavirus may be behind the recent spike. However, "New variants will keep coming as the virus keeps on mutating over time and the XBB 1.16 is sort of a "new kid on the block," Guleria said interacting with PTI.

EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: "As long as they (Covid-19 variants) don't lead to severe illness, hospitalisation and deaths, it is alright because it helps in giving some degree of immunity to the population if they have mild illness," says former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. pic.twitter.com/0lDvbKO3fI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2023

Covid again, is it time to worry?

When asked about how serious was the recent spurt in cases, the former National Covid task force said, “As long as they don't lead to severe illness, hospitalisation and deaths, it is alright…” this is because getting infected with mild illness provides immunity of some degree to the people who have tested positive, the renowned pulmonologist added. Commenting on the potential of the XBB.1.16 variant to trigger the next wave of Covid he said, "You may see a surge in number of cases" but then they may be underreported.

Explaining further he added, people avoid getting themselves tested for having mild flu-like symptoms. Some only restrict themselves to doing a rapid antigen test and don’t report even if they test positive. Guleria advised, “So the number we are actually reporting may be less than the actual number in the community. People who are testing positive should report the data.”

Even if there is an increase in the number of cases, “ as long it does not translate into hospitalization and deaths it is alright," he said.

Can COVID vaccines fight future variants?

Former AIIMS Director Guleria also assured of the efficacy of the vaccines administered to the citizens. He said apart from the effectiveness to fight against the original coronavirus, they are also equipped to provide immunity against current and future infections.

"Currently the vaccines that we have in India are covering for what was originally the Wuhan strain. After that, we had so many variants. And therefore if we have to have a new vaccine, it should provide cover for the circulating strains like we do for influenza," he said.