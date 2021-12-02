Another COVID Wave Likely To Hit India With Increased COVID Cases: Dr Swaminathan

After two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant were confirmed in India, the Ministry of Health informed that there is no reason to panic as the contacts of the infected have been identified and are under monitoring. Explaining the consequences of the new variant Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant Infectious Disease Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai & Bangalore, told Republic TV that it is no surprise to know India has reported that case as it was expected to happen someday.

Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan said, "It is inevitable given that Omicron is spread to every major country which is doing genome sequencing and surveillance for the same".

Stating that India must not witness a repeat of previous episodes of the pandemic Swaminathan informed, "Despite the government being very careful about handling the situation, the public has a major role to play here including getting fully vaccinated also following COVID appropriate behaviour.

He said that there is no reason to panic but have to be sensible of the situation.

'Another COVID wave is possible'

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan said that another COVID wave is likely to occur with an increase in cases. It is expected because Omicron is a new variant that is found to be rapidly spreading across the globe when compared to Delta variant.

He added that South African data has shown an increase in admission but no severity has been reported at a major level.

According to experts, it is still early to make definite assumptions concerning the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’ (VOC) and also has appealed to countries in the South-East Asia Region to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and enhance vaccination coverage.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Thursday, December 2, has reported 9,765 fresh Coronavirus infections with 8,548 recoveries in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.29%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

To date, the country has administered 125 crore COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(Image: PTI/PIXABAY)