Another Delhi-like Murder In Madhya Pradesh, Video Shows Man Chop Off Body

The Delhi murder of a 16-year-old girl in full public view was only hours old when another video of a gruesome killing emerged on the internet. This comes in from Sehore in Madhya Pradesh where a young man can be seen chopping off a dead person's body in multiple pieces close to the Karbala bridge under Kotwali police station location. Police have detained the suspect.

The deceased, who lived on Motibaba Mandir Road in the Kotwali Police Station, had gone to the region close to the Karbala Bridge to purchase red bricks. According to reports, the accused came in with an axe and as soon as the victim got close to the brick kilns he violently assaulted him, severing his neck.

Relatives of the victim later organised a protest in front of Kotwali police station calling for an investigation.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the accused in the murder of the 16-year-old, Sahil, was arrested. Delhi Police said Sahil was taken into custody in the Uttar Pradesh town of Bulandshahr. Cops say the accused is a refrigerator and air-conditioner mechanic.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia in Bulandshahr, Sahil escaped to his aunt's home in the hamlet of Aterna, from where the Delhi Police apprehended him and took him to the capital after completing the necessary formalities.

(With inputs from agencies)